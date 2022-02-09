Ishwaribai passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2022 10:35 PM2022-02-09T22:35:02+5:302022-02-09T22:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 9: Ishwaribai Prabhudas Paraswani (82, Sindhi Colony) passed away on Wednesday early morning. Last rites were performed ...
Aurangabad, Feb 9:
Ishwaribai Prabhudas Paraswani (82, Sindhi Colony) passed away on Wednesday early morning. Last rites were performed on her at Kailasnagar crematorium this evening. She leaves behind two sons, two daughters and extended family. Ishwaribai was the mother of Prakash and Hiralal Paraswani.Open in app