ISKCON to host different progs to celebrate Janmashtami

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will host various religious programmes at ISKCON Madhuvan, Adalat Road to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami from 6 am to 12 pm on August 26.

In this festival, Darshan, Abhishek and other programmes will be organised at a 20,000 square feet waterproof pavilion for 15,000 to 20,000 devotees. A big arrangement of selfie points and cultural programmes has been made.

The parking arrangement for all the devotees will be made at ABC Complex, adjacent to Tapadia Kasliwal Ground, in Patrakar Bhawan and Satish Motors compound. The arrangement of parking for the elderly and all respectable devotees will be till Madhuvan. E-rickshaws have also been arranged to transport devotees.

There will be a kids corner for the children which will be run by the children only and melodious Kirtan, Abhishek of the Lord from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm. Later, 1008 bhogs will be offered to the Lord. There will be different programs including Lord's Darshan and Aarti. Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees.