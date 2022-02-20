Issue of 'Discover-Magic' 2nd edition released

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The union Minister of Finance for State Dr Bhagwat Karad released the 2nd issue of ‘Discover MAGIC’ the official newsletter of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), which is published every quarter.

The issue was released in presence of office bearers of 11 prominent associations connected with industry, trade and agriculture during the exclusive post budget session organized by the Team of Associations in the city recently. MLA and former speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly Haribhau Bagade was also present. The official newsletter covers important events, activities and development connected with MAGIC incubator and SME accelerator. One can log on to https://issuu.com/magicaurangabad/docs/discover_magic, to read the e-newsletter.