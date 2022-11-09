ITI starts short-term courses for minorities

Aurangabad:

To bring the young boys and girls of the minority community to the mainstream, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI, Railway Station Road) has introduced nine short-term courses under the Skill Development Training Programme. The initiative of the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) aims at developing skills and providing employment opportunities to the above youths.

The short-term courses include CNC programmer, mobile phone hardware repair technician, field technician home appliances, mechanical draughtsman, field technician AC, field technician computing and periphery, surveyor, electrician domestic solution and LED light repairing.

The duration of the training course is of 300 to 450 hours. The boys and girls belonging to the minority community are appealed to benefit from the opportunity. The deputy director (District Vocational Education and Training Officer) Abhijeet Alte has appealed to contact the coordinator Shaikh Sohail for inquiries and the admission process.