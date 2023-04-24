It’s high time India needs transformation: KCR

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“After the Nehru era, there has been proper planning for the development of the country. Several political parties came to power, but no progress has been done. It’s high time that India needs to be transformed”, said the national president of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

He was addressing a public meeting organised at Jabinda ground on Monday evening. More than 200 political leaders including 40 former corporators joined BRS on the occasion. KCR welcomed them by giving the BRC scarf to them.

KCR said, Maharashtra has the maximum number of rivers than any other state in the country, and still the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar get the water after eight days. Water is not available for irrigation, industries and drinking.

Similarly, there is an ample amount of coal, which can cater to the need of 24 hours electricity for the next 150 years. Still, the farmers in Maharashtra do not get electricity.

In Telangana, proper planning is done for water and electricity. The farmers are getting ample water and 24-hour electricity. It can also happen in Maharashtra by using the Telangana model. If you give power to BRS in Maharashtra, I promise to give water every day in each house within five years and free electricity to farmers, KCR mentioned.