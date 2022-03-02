It's just luck factor that I returned home

Pratik Thackeray from Aurangabad returns from Ukraine

Aurangabad, March 2:

Many witnessed an emotional scene at the Chikalthana airport as Pratik Thackeray who returned from Ukraine united with his parents who were eagerly waiting for their son's return. Prateek returned from Ukraine amidst bomb attacks and heavy firing. He said that it's just his luck that I returned back home.

Pratik Thackeray, who is studying in the third year of MBBS in Ukraine, returned to Aurangabad on Wednesday. Upon learning that he would return, his father Arun and mother Vijaya Thackeray went to the airport in the evening. Pratik arrived at Chikalthana airport at 7 am on an Indigo flight from Delhi. Seeing him, Arun and Vijaya Thackeray rushed to him and hugged him with teary eyes. Speaking to Lokmat, Pratik said that the first air strike took place on February 25. We had to go into the bunker of the building after the siren sounded. Reached the Romanian border by bus with the help of the university. We stayed in a shelter in Romania for two days and returned with the help of the Indian embassy.

3 days in bunker

I had to spend 3 days in a bunker at Vinnytsia. Every building there has bunkers. Food had to be used sparingly. The mobile was kept off to save battery. Most of my friends are back. Some are stuck, Pratik said.

Shooting for crowd control

There is a state of war. Bombings are happening. But there are no attacks on civilians. There is a big crowd at the border. Everyone is struggling to cross the border. So the firing is done in the air to control the crowd, he said.