Jagadguru Shankaracharya's Janmotsav celebrated with devotion

Mahadashanam Gosavi Samajik Sansthan took out a procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Janmotsav of Jagadguru Shankaracharya was celebrated with great devotion by Mahadashanam Gosavi Samajik Sansthan on Sunday. Over 500 community members participated in the evening procession from Sansthan Ganpati. After the Mahaarti, a child was seated in the chariot dressed as Shankaracharya.

Youngsters participate in this procession by carrying saffron flags. The procession reached the Rameshwar Temple via Sansthan Ganapati from Pandariba. Mahaprasad was distributed at this place. Working president Raju Bharti, association founder Yogesh Ban, along with entire executive and women representatives Sangeeta Giri, Lata Gosavi, Laxman Giri, and others were present.

History of great men should be known

The community has been celebrating this festival for the past two years. We are trying that mainly children and youth should come forward in these celebrations. The intention is that the next generation should know about the defenders and preachers of Hinduism.

- Babasaheb Bharti, president