Jain exhibition of Sakal Jain Samaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir Janmatsov Samiti under Sakal Jain Samaj has organised a two-day exhibition at Hirakaka Kasliwal prangan of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Rajabazar in collaboration with Jain Alert Group. The exhibition was inaugurated by Seema Zambad. The exhibition has been organized with the aim of promoting the products made by women at their homes. The exhibition houses various types of jewellery, hand-made clothes and food items. The Jain alert group was honored for organizing this exhibition. Dr Anjali Karad, Alpa Jain, Bharti Bagrecha and others were present.