Jain Intl students perform well in Bhabha exam

Aurangabad, Jan 25: The students of The Jain International School, Aurangabad have excelled in the written exam of the Homi Bhabha Competition. Among 23 students, four have qualified for the practical exam. Their names and scores out of 100 are: Amogh Joshi (61), Sammed Sahuji (76), Harshit Lahoti (62, all Grade 9 students) and Pinal Dhapade (6th Grade, 69). CEO, JGI Group Dr Chandrashekar DP, academic director Dr Lakshmi Rao and vice-principal Shikha Srivastava congratulated the successful students and the team.