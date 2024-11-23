Jaiswal wins polls in Central Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pradeep Shivnarayan Jaiswal, the Shindsena and Mahayuti candidate won the election in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency (107) on Saturday for the second day.

He defeated Naseruddin Taqiuddin Siddiuqi, the candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by a margin of 7,301 votes.

There were 24 candidates in the fray and more than 3.66 lakh voters in the Constituency. The election was conducted at 320 booths on November 20. A total of 59.35 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

Pradeep Jaiswal received 84,202 votes, including 2719 postal votes, while Naseruddin Siddiqui obtained 76,901 votes, including 3,676 postal votes. The other top voter seekers are Dr Balasaheb Thorate (36,390) from Uddhav Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Mohammed Javed Qureshi (12,543) and NOTA (821).

Jaiswal, a sitting MLA, succeeded in retraining the seat, while Naseruddin lost to him for the second time in the same Constituency.

The first round of voting began at Government Polytechnic around at 8 am. and continued until 5 pm.

The counting of votes was divided into 23 rounds.

However, the administration took time to announce the victory of Jaiswal by 5.15 pm. Leaders, activists and supporters of Jaiswal gathered near the venue of counting and started celebration.