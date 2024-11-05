Jaiswal's rally gets good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The canvassing rally of Pradeep Jaiswal, the Mahayuti candidate from Aurangabad Central Constituency, received a good response.

It started from Nageshwarwadi on Tusday and attracted the attention of the voters.

The rally route was resounding with the sound of drums and firecrackers.

Women from the ward performed ‘Aukshan’ on Jaiswal. They also showered flowers and wished him a victory. Candidate Jaiswal talked about the development works done during the last five years in Central Constituency.

While discussing with the voters, he told how the local problems were solved. He mentioned that due to the development scheme and solving the problems, there had been a big change in the Constituency.

Jaiswal's supporters raised slogans during the campaign rally. Office-bearers and activists of Shindesena, BJP and Mahayuti participated in the rally.