Jalgaon highway will be made trafficable by Jan 30

Aurangabad: District collector Astik Kumar Pandey and concerned chief officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted an affidavit by appearing in person in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court mentioning that the encroachments and obstacles on the Jalgaon road will be removed and the highway will be made accessible by January 30. The next hearing on this petition will be held on February 3.

On January 11, during the hearing on the suo moto writ petition filed before the High Court regarding the poor condition of the Aurangabad-Ajanta-Jalgaon road, the bench expressed the hope that the collectors of Jalgaon and Aurangabad should take positive steps in this regard. On behalf of the NHAI, the concerned responsible officer was ordered to attend on the next date. Accordingly, the officers appeared in person and made a statement as above.