Jalna Road witnesses traffic congestion again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a traffic jam on Jalna Road on Saturday evening for two hours due to the marriage ceremony being held in big hotels between Seven Hill to Ramgiri Hotel. The residents felt that traffic police could not take action against the big hotels.

The traffic congestion was witnessed the third time on the road during the last seven days because of marriage ceremonies. Relatives, invitees and guests of marriage ceremonies park their vehicles haphazardly on the road. This causes traffic jams on Jalna Road after 7 pm. The situation remains the same until 10 pm. Moreover, citizens had to wait in the scorching sun when a convoy of the Chief Minister was passing through the road recently.

Traffic police ignoring

The traffic congestion was seen at Padegaon, Harsul, Chikalthana to Cambridge along with Jalna Road. The then commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar reprimanded owners and management of hotels, laws and function halls in view of traffic because of wedding ceremonies. Traffic police have ignored it completely.