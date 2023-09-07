Janmashtami at Keraleeya Samajam’s New English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School recently.

School hosted traditional festivities and kids came dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha and filled the air with joy and a festive spirit of devotion and enthusiasm.

This auspicious day marks the birth of Shri Krishna the most beloved deity. Bhajans and songs dedicated to Lord Krishna were sung by little Gopis and Gopikas. The entire campus was decorated with flowers and balloons. All teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success of the programme.