Janmashtami celebrations at Gaikwad Olympiad School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Olympiad School celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. The primary students engaged in various craft activities, creating colourful decorations and artistic renditions of Lord Krishna. Students decorated lovely crafts.

The festivities continued with lively dance performances that showcased the students’ enthusiasm and creativity. The highlight of the day was the traditional Dahi Handi event, where students formed human pyramids to break the hanging pot filled with curd, mirroring the playful spirit of Krishna's exploits.

Management, staff and teachers praised the efforts and enthusiasm shown by students.