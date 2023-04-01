‘Janshatabdi’ with electric engine to run from Jalna soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The electrification work of the railway route between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Badnapur has been completed. The test of running an electric engine on this route was completed successfully. Hence, Janshatabdi Express with an electric engine may be operated from Jalna within a month, the railway sources said.

At the beginning of this year, the electrification of the railway route between Manmand and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (98 kms) was completed. Later, the work of electrification from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jalna was undertaken. In all, 43 kms up to Badnapur has been completed and 20 kms up to Jalna is remaining. The test of the electric engine was conducted on this route and it ran at the speed of 100 km/hour. Hence, it is likely that the Janshatabdi Express with an electric engine will run from Jalna regularly soon.