Jarange alleges Bhujbal of targeting Maratha community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation leader, Manoj Jarange Patil has accused Chhagan Bhujbal, the minister of social justice and empowerment, of targeting the Maratha community and conspiring to prevent them from getting reservation.

Jarange, while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, said that Bhujbal has been speaking hatefully about the Maratha community in recent days and trying to create conflict between the two communities. He also accused Bhujbal of putting pressure on the Beed police.

Jarange warned that if Bhujbal's attempts to create conflict between the two communities do not stop, the Maratha community will be forced to take action. Jarange said that the Maratha community is already demanding inclusion in the OBC category.

The state government has extended the scope of the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee across the state to gather evidence in support of their claim. Patil expressed his belief that Bhujbal's intentions of creating a rift between the two communities will not be fulfilled.