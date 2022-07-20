Jayakwadi Dam at 78 percent, doors to open when water will reach 83 percent

Aurangabad: The level of the Jayakwadi dam, the lifeline of Marathwada, is currently at 78.14 percent. Collector Sunil Chavan informed that when the level of the dam reaches 83 percent, the gates will be opened and the water will be released into the Godavari river basin. On Wednesday morning, the meeting of the Irrigation Committee will be held in the Collector's office under the chairmanship of the Collector. Chief Engineer Vijay Ghogare, Gawli along with Jayakwadi project engineers will be present in the meeting. The gates of the dam will be opened after discussion with the Kada, Irrigation Corporation.

The gates of Jayakwadi Dam have to be opened regularly for the past three years. This year, a situation has arisen that the doors of Jayakwadi have to be opened in the month of July itself. Jayakwadi Dam was completed in the year 1976. The dam has an average storage capacity of 105 TMC. Since the dam is 46 years old, many repairs have not been done yet. The season of 2019 saw the highest number of door operations in 46 years. Approximately 55 60 TMC of water was released in the last three years after the dam was 100 percent full. All records of power generation at the dam were broken during 2019-2020. During the last monsoon, the dam received one and a half times more water than its total capacity. The discharge of water continued to be regular. This year also there is a possibility of filling the dam to its full capacity.

Discharge of 1589 cusecs from Hydropower plant

1589 cusecs of water has been released from Jayakwadi hydropower station on 19th at 7 pm. All the villages along the Godavari river have been alerted and there are instructions to be on high alert if the gates are opened in the next two days.



On July 15, the dam was at 58 percent. On the evening of July 19, the dam reached 79 percent water level. In four days, 20 percent water rose in the dam. On 19, the live water storage in the dam was reported to be 1696.473 million cubic meters. The full capacity of the dam is 2170 million cubic meters. 51 thousand 721 cusecs of water was inflowing into the dam.