JD of NIELIT Chandola given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vijay Chandola, the joint director (Finance) of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) was given a farewell in a programme held recently on his retirement.

He was honoured along with his wife. Chandola joined NIELIT on May 25, 1993, and retired on Sunday on the completion of his tenure.

Its executive director Dr Jairaj Kidav, administration department Susikumar Gera, Dr Laxman Kora, Saurabh Bansod, Keshav Vaishya and others were present.