Jet Airways to take off in summer

Airline will start operating from March, April

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Jet Airways is all set to resume flights from Aurangabad by the end of March and April. The airline is expected to start operations as soon as the third wave of corona subsides.

Jet Airways, which was found in the financial hurdle and was shut down three years ago. As a result, Aurangabad's connectivity was hit hard. It affected the tourism and industrial sectors. But a few days later, IndiGo started flights from Aurangabad. Corona has had a major impact on the city's airlines. Meanwhile, Jet Airways has started efforts to resume operations. But covid is delaying the launch of the service. However, now there are indications that Jet Airways will once again start operating from Aurangabad in the summer. Which city the airline will start and its schedule is likely to be clear in the next few days.

Airways to resume flights

Jet Airways is about to resume flights, but it is not yet clear when it will start. The corona outbreak has delayed the launch of the airline, DG Salve, director, Chikalthana international airport.

Planning for summer schedule

There is no doubt that Jet Airways will resume flights from Aurangabad. There may be plans to start the airline in the summer schedule, said Ahmed Jalil, area manager, Jet Airways.