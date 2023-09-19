Jewel thief woman caught in Bajajnagar

Tried to steal gold chain from child’s neck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens caught a woman thief who was trying to steal a gold chain in Bajajnagar on Monday evening and handed her over to the police. The suspect has been identified as Yasmin Thakur Bhosale (35, Bhanas Hivre, Nevasa).

According to police, Shraddha Amol Bidgar, a resident of South City, went to Bajajnagar with her husband Amol Bidgar, son Ansh (3) around 5 pm on Monday to shop for Ganesh Utsav. A woman tried to snatch the gold chain from Ansh's neck around 7 pm at Mohtadevi Chowk in Bajajnagar. As Shraddha screamed for help, the citizens caught the female thief and reported the incident to the MIDC Waluj police. On getting this information, the police team reached the spot and arrested the suspect woman. Meanwhile, another woman also approached the police and informed that the same woman had tried to steal the mangalsutra from her neck. A case has been registered against Yasmin in the MIDC Waluj police station.