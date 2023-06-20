Jilted-lover creates ruckus on college campus in broad daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a jilted lover Rohit Sunil Wankhede arrived in the city all the way from a village in the Akola district and created a ruckus on the college campus of the girl when she refused to go with him. Later on, the youth fled away from the spot threatening that he would commit suicide for her. The incident took place in broad daylight on June 19.

It so happened that the 19-year-old girl Khushi (name changed) is a native of a village in Akola district. She is a student at an engineering college in the city. Rohit was known to her as he was from the same village, but she was not in contact with him for the past two years. On the other hand, Rohit started loving Khushi. It was a one-sided affair and he was trying his best to communicate with her. On Monday, Rohit reached Khushi’s college at 10 am. She was in the hostel. Hence he called on her cellphone to meet him. After some time, Khushi came to the college gate from her hostel. Rohit insisted Khushi accompany him to go outside, but she refused to do so.

This angered Rohit, who then managed to snatch away her mobile phone, and ran away from the spot. The bystanders and others realised about it and they chased him. In fear of getting arrested and beaten up by them, Rohit threw away the cell phone and fled away. Later on, Khushi contacted the Vedantnagar police station and lodged a complaint against Rohit. A case has been registered and the police have launched a hunt to arrest him, said PSI Sudhakar Patil.