JITO’s ‘Zaika Queen’ competition concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

JITO ladies' wing organised a ‘Zaika Queen’ competition on Saturday. The participants prepared delicious delicacies and presented their preparations in a unique way. The judges of the competition were Chef Manish and nutritionist Roohi Machhar. The winners of the competition were Rupali Bathiya (first), Neha Sanklecha (second), and Sarika Mugdiya (third).

Roohi Machhar explored the benefits of a balanced diet and what to eat in daily routine to remain healthy. Ladies Wing president Dimple Pagariya informed the audience about the contest and the upcoming projects. Garima Jain and Sangita Lodha conducted the proceedings of the function while chief secretary Priya Muttha proposed a vote of thanks.