Job fair by Smart City

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) in association with an NGO Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) have organised a job fair for educated unemployeds on Jan 22 (Sunday) between 9 am and 3 pm.

The fair will be conducted in a community centre situated in the Cidco N-5 sector. The minimum qualification required for the aspirant seeking a job is SSC passed. The fair aims at providing different kinds of jobs in myriad sectors. Meanwhile, the selected candidates will undergo five days of on-job training, it is learnt.