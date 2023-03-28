‘Jode Maro Andolan’ staged against MLA Shirsath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Women’s Wing of Uddhav Thackery led Shiv Sena staged ‘Jode Maro Andolan’ (hit with footwear) agitation at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday afternoon against MLA Shirsath for making remarks against their party's senior leader Sushma Andhare.

It may be noted that a convention of the party’s activists of Shive Sena (Shinde group) was held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday.

While guiding the participants, MLA Sanjay Shirsath strongly criticised the deputy leader of Sena Sushma Andhare. The members of the Women’s Wing (Thackeray group) led by its district convener Pratibha Jagatp demonstrated at Kranti Chowk this afternoon.

Pratibha Jagtap said that MLA Shirsat has not just criticised a woman leader but disrespected the whole women folk. They also raised slogans like ‘Mindhe Sarkar Hai Hai and Shiv Sena Zindabad.

They also staged ‘Jode Maro Andolan’ (hit with footwear) agitation and showed black flags.

Meera Deshpande, Asha Datar, Anita Mantri, Manju Nagre, Durga Bhati, Sukanya Bhosale, Meena Thorve and others were present.

Complaint of molestation

Opposition leader to Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve submitted a complaint with the police inspector of Kranti Chowk Police Santosh Patil against MLA Shirsath.

In the complaint, it was stated that MLA Shirsath was seen criticising Susha Andhare in his party’s meeting held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and it was shown on a TV channel on March 26. “Shirsat's remarks are humiliating and insulting to women. Due to this, a case should be registered against Shirsat under section 354 (a)(1), (iv), 509, 500 of IPC,” he said in the complaint.

Complaint to be sent to Osmanpura Police station

PI Santosh Patil said that MLC Danve made a complaint against the statement made by MLA Shirsath in the party’s convention organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir.

“The venue of the convention falls within the jurisdiction of Osmanpura Police Station, so, the complaint will be forwarded to this police station,” he added.