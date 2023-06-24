Join the exclusive Lokmat Times Campus Club and unleash a year of exciting events!

Hurry, seize the moment and make the most of this unique chance to be a part of something extraordinary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Brace yourselves, school students, as the long-awaited Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) membership is now open for enrollment! The city's youth is abuzz with anticipation for this remarkable opportunity. By securing the Campus Club membership, students not only receive a personalized identity card but also unlock a world of incredible benefits, including a plethora of thrilling events throughout the year. It's time to showcase your talents and prove your mettle by participating in various competitions, all organized exclusively for Campus Club members. So, don't miss out on this extraordinary chance and register now to seize the day!

Unlock exciting rewards upon joining

Once you become an esteemed member of the LTCC, you will be delighted to receive an array of captivating rewards. Each member will be presented with a high-quality school bag worth Rs 499, absolutely free! But that's not all—prepare to be amazed as numerous coupons come your way. Imagine being one of the lucky recipients of 10 cutting-edge smart watches and 10 trendy air buds from Star Electronics. Not to mention the incredible opportunity to win 4 stylish smart watches each from Vishwa Education and Laptop Mall! But wait, there's more—a fantastic lineup of prizes includes 40 top-notch sports T-shirts from Mangalasa screen art, 30 spacious sports bags from silver sports, 8 study tables, and 10 handy white boards from Indobrains school. Moreover, you can also claim your very own personalized coffee mug from Dream Craft Productions, amongst other enticing rewards. It's a treasure trove of surprises waiting just for you!

Enjoy free coupons for birthday

LTCC members will get coupons for 1 free regular pizza from Smokin’ Joe’s, 1 free softy from Softy Corner, 1 free hair cut from Shankar Salon and Tattoo studio, 1 free goggle and lens cleaner from Vishal Opticals, 1 free 5 days crash course from Starship animation, 1 free customised T-shirt print from dream craft production, 1 free crayons colour box from Indobrains preschool, 1 free coupons of Rs 120 from the Game Zone, 1 free Klick Pencil from Zest Stationers, 1 free sketch pen from CK Sports, 1 free double walled mug from Ganpati Dental Hospital, 1 free fancy jelly ball packet from Chitlangi Gift Toys, free 12 days swimming class from Birmingham school for sports and health and 1 free teeth cleanup from Dwarka dental clinic.

Rush for registration:

1)The registration fees for membership is Rs 250. A new identity card for the year 2023-24 will be provided after the registration and it will be mandatory for the members to bring this identity card during all the Campus Club events.

Campus Club year-long events:

Various programmes will be organised for Campus Club members throughout the year. The details are as follows:

July: Drawing and Handwriting competition and Fancy Dress.

August : Bubble Show, Magic show, Any social activity, Patriotic song competition.

September : Dexterous Kids and Wiz Kids Inter-school Championship and Press Visit.

October : Maha Games, Celebrity Event, Inter School Cricket Competition Local Level.

November: Kids and Parent Fashion Show and Maha Games State Level Round at Pune.

December: Inter School Cricket Competition State Level at Pune and Science Festival and Robotic Expo.

January : Young journalists and inter school championship - Kaleidoscope/KBCC and TedX included in Kaleidoscope.

February : Pre Primary Championship, Parenting seminar on exams and mindset and Model United Nations.

April : Mission Admission and Summer Camp.

For registrations:

So, dear students, if you haven't already secured your membership, waste no time and register now to embark on an extraordinary journey with the LTCC. The registration forms are available at Lokmat Bhavan Regal Lawns. Also one may contact, 7709890723, 9422291166 or 7387333878 for more information.