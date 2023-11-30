Journalist Sanjay Jadhav passes away

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Journalist Sanjay Ramnath Jadhav-Patil died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday early morning. He was 49 and leaves behind wife, one daughter, one son, father and two brothers.

Sanjay Jadhav worked as a tehsil correspondent for Dainik Lokmat. He had gone to Ganapatipule in Kokan along with his family on a tour. He suffered a cardiac arrest there on November 21.

He came to Paithan directly from Ganpatipule with his family through the car. After a medical examination, he was admitted to Medicover Hospital. He died at 4 am, on Thursday.

The journalist was a resident of Dalalwadi, Gulmandi basically, but later, he settled at Indraprasth Housing Society near Swami Samarth Mandir, Garkheda, a few years ago along with his parents. Jadhav who was active in journalism since 1996, also worked as Vaijapur correspondent of the newspaper.

The last rites were performed on him at Cidco N-6 crematorium at 1 pm, today.

Former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale, former president of Paithan Nagar Panchayat Dutta Gorde, Jeetsingh Karkotak, Surajsingh Lolge, chairman of Shivaji Bank Ravindra Kale, Nanakji Vedi of Paithan Journalists’ Union, Madan Avhad and others expressed their condolences on Jadhav’s death.

Editor of Lokmat Nandkumar Patil, Editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Shrivastav, Executive Editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole, office-bearers of Zilla Marathi Patrakar Sangh of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dr Sheshrao Pathade, journalists from Paithan, Vaijapur and city were present in large number.

Jadhav was honest in his work

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former minister Rajendra Darda recollected many memories of Sanjay Jadhav. “He worked with the Lokmat family for the last 25 years. Jadhav was very honest in his work. In fact, he was not old enough to leave for his heavenly abode. Lokmat has lost a good journalist in the form of his death,” the former minister said in his condolence message.