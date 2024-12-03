Journalist Varadarajan's lecture held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Journalism students must follow some facts while working in this field. They should remain honest with their profession and work without any fear. It is also necessary to have the courage to report accurately and truthfully,” said Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of The Wire news portal.

He was speaking in a special lecture ‘Role of Journalists in Combating Communalism in India’ organised by MGM University’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, freelance journalist Nitin Brahme, teachers, students and others were present.

Varadarajan said "When we study the Godhra case, we learn how the media incite communalism through such incidents. Similarly, political leaders incite communalism for their own interests.”

He said that one can see how the media fall prey to communalism through incidents like the 1984 Delhi Sikh massacre, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case of 1992, the Aftab massacre and the ISKCON case currently in discussion in Bangladesh.