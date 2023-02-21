Jr colleges to be de-affiliated if boycott continues

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) warned junior colleges and higher secondary schools to be ready to face action if the teachers' boycott continues.

It may be noted that teachers of granted, permanent and partially granted, self-finance colleges decided to boycott the answer books of HSC examinations as part of agitation for their various pending demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The State Board started conducting the HSC examination on Tuesday.

Some junior college teachers' unions decided to boycott the assessment of answer books.

However, the State Board issued instructions to all the headmasters and principals to get assessed answer books on time as part of precautionary measures. The MSBSHSE will send answer books for each paper for the assessment after three days of its holding.

The headmasters and principals will have to accept the parcel of the answer books and handover to the teacher concerned.

Divisional president of the Board and deputy director of education Anil Sable said that the evaluation of answer books should be completed within the given deadline to declare the result on time.

“We will withdraw permission of junior college and higher secondary schools if their headmasters and principals refuse to accept the parcel of answer books and send it back to us,” he added.

Teachers firm on boycott

District president of the Junior College Teachers Association Ravindra Patil told this newspaper that their boycott for assessment of answer books would continue to press for their different demands including restoring old pension scheme implementation and transfer of teachers from non-grant colleges to granted colleges and granting aid to Information Technology subject.