Jubilant crowds gather to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanti at Bhadkal Gate

Rush of followers from dawn to dusk; 133 Kg cake cutting to celebrate the occasion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The streets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar buzzed with excitement as people from all walks of life gathered to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti at Bhadkal Gate on Sunday. People were flocking to pay tribute to the revered Dr Ambedkar from dawn till dusk in queues including ordinary citizens, ministers, and administrative officials near the statue at Bhadkal Gate. Followers were offering floral wreaths in reverence.

Amid scorching sun, the fervor to honor Dr Ambedkar remained undeterred, with crowds flocking to Bhadkal Gate, lighting candles and adorning the statue with garlands. Meanwhile, the All-Party Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti marked the occasion by cutting a 133 kg cake precisely at midnight, amidst the presence of thousands of followers, who continued the celebrations late into the night with vibrant firework displays.

The morning saw a welcome meeting organized by the Utsav Committee at the Bhadkalgate, attended by notable figures including union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and housing minister Atul Save, among others. The gathering witnessed expressions of condolences and well-wishes from various political and community leaders.

Later in the day, municipal administrator G Sreekanth, commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, Milind Dabhade, Krushna Bankar, MLC Satish Chavan, Prof Sunil Magre, Ramesh Hiwrale and other dignitaries joined in paying respects to Babasaheb's statue, symbolizing unity and reverence across diverse segments of society.

Rally from Mill corner by Samata Sainik

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha and Samata Sainik Dal initiated a rally from Mill Corner, honoring the statue of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and culminating at Bhadkalgate in the celebration of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti.

Bookshops showcasing literature

Amidst the festivities, bookshops showcasing literature on the lives of eminent figures such as Buddha, Dr Ambedkar, Phule, and Shahu witnessed a rush of eager buyers. The community members were expressing reverence for their great leaders and purchasing the books.