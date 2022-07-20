Jubilation in front of BJP office after getting OBC reservation

Mixed reactions from all party members

Office bearers raise slogans in support of party leadership

Aurangabad, July 20:

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in State’s local body election. The BJP leaders and office bearers in the city welcomed the decision by distributing sweets and raising slogans in front of the divisional office at Osmanpura, under the leadership of MLA Atul Save and city president Sanjay Kenekar.

The Supreme Court today accepted the report of the Banthia Commission. Welcoming this decision of the Supreme Court, the office bearers said that this is the success of continuous follow-up of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the implementation of OBC political reservation in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal corporations, Municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats and Gram Panchayats, according to the Banthia Commission, the post of Mayor of municipal corporations will be given to a representative from the OBC community as per the 27 percent reservation. The post of mayor of municipal council will be reserved for OBC category. In Nagar Panchayat, the post of chairman will be reserved for OBC category, said the BJP leaders. Govind Kendre, Anil Makariye, Sakharam Pol, Lata Dalal, Shalini Bunde, Amrita Palodkar, Madhuri Advant and other office bearers participated in this celebration.

Reservation was provided by our government

The Mahavikas Aghadi lost the reservation because the government did not provide empirical data for getting OBC reservation. But our government has given reservation to OBCs. Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, OBC reservation has been achieved.

--Atul Save, BJP MLA

Opportunities for OBCs in key positions

The issue of political reservation for OBCs was pending for the past few years. CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis made continuous efforts to resolve this issue. Due to this decision, public representatives from the OBC category will get an opportunity to work in the major posts of all local bodies.

--Sanjay Kenekar, BJP City president

Success of BJP's pursuit

Political reservation of OBCs has been paved in the elections in the local bodies of the State. The verdict of the Supreme Court is welcome and it is the result of continuous follow-up by BJP and the hard work of senior leadership.

--Basavaraj Mangarule, BJP State vice president

Reservation because of Mahavikas Aghadi

OBC reservation was validated because of Mahavikas Aghadi. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray took the stand that elections will not be held without OBC reservation. The MVA went to every village and ward in the State to collect data. That data was presented before the court. The result is the judgment of the Supreme Court.

--MLC Ambadas Danve, district chief, Shiv Sena

Happy as an OBC worker

I myself belong to the OBC community and am very happy that political reservation remains intact. But the work of the Banthia Commission is not entirely satisfactory. Mahavikas Aghadi government formed the commission late and did not provide funds. The existing state government appointed a new lawyer and presented the case before the court with full preparation paving the way for reservation.

--Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance

Credit goes to Bhujbal

Despite being in power, Chhagan Bhujbal was extremely adamant about 27 percent political reservation for OBCs. Even through the Samata Parishad, there were continuous agitations. This is the success he got. We will be celebrating at Akashvani Chowk on Thursday.

--Manoj Ghodke, district president, Samata Parishad