Judges & lawyers to have coordination for providing justice to common people: CJI Dr Chandrachud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The basic objective of the judiciary is to provide justice to the common people. On the basis of the guiding principles laid down by makers of the Constitution and using their conscious mind, the judges and lawyers can provide justice to the common people through proper coordination,” said Dr Dhananjay Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

He was speaking in a programme organised on ‘Enhancing Coordination between Lawyers and Judges to Strengthen the Judiciary’ at Rukhmini Hall of MGM Univeristy, by the High Court administration, on Sunday as part of the 75th year of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din celebration.

Judges from Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court P B Varale, Chief Justice of Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala, Senior Judge of Aurangabad HC Bench Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf, Bar Council Vice President Uday Warunjikar, Aurangabad Bar Association president Narsingh Jadhav and its secretary Radhakrishna Ingle were seated on the dais.

Mentioning about saint tradition and Jyotirlinga of Marathwada, CJI Chandrachud paid homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs of the Marathwada Liberation Movement. He said, “Today we are enjoying freedom because of their sacrifice and devotion to freedom.”

The Chief Justice of India said that every component working in the judicial system is its inseparable part, so, Lawyers and judges should respect each other.

"It is the need of the hour for the judiciary to adopt technology. The Supreme Court has made available 36,000 judgments in various languages of the country including Marathi, on the ‘eSCR’ system. Lawyers should avail of them,” he said.

He said that there are nearly 50 per cent women lawyers in the judiciary.

"The stress is being laid to provide them (women lawyers) with all necessary amenities and facilities. Young lawyers' outlook should be broad, diverse and all-inclusive. Youths should remember that credibility is the soul of the judiciary,” he added.

Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyay proposed a vote of thanks.

Former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Naresh Patil, Former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice S S Shinde, Judges of Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa Benchces of HC, senior jurists, lawyers and law students were present in moderate numbers.