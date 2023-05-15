Juice centre owner attacks customer with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A juice centre owner attacked a customer with a knife as the customer broke a glass while drinking water at Mukundwadi Chowk on May 11. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Police said, Sominath Bhalerao (Ramnagar, Cidco N-2), his friend Santosh Shinde and cousin Milind Tupe was standing near Shivaji Maharaj statue at Mukundwadi chowk. As Milind was feeling thirsty, he went to a nearby juice centre to drink water. When he was drinking water, the glass fell from his hand and broke. Juice centre owner Kharat (full name not known) got annoyed and abused Milind and started beating him. Sominath tried to intervene, but Kharat attacked both with a knife. Sominath sustained hand injuries. Later he beat Sominath with a stick due to which his hand was fractured.