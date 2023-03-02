Junior college teachers call off boycott on assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The members of junior college teachers' unions from the district on Thursday called off the boycott of HSC and SSC answer books assessment work after School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar assured the agitators of fulfilling their demands soon.

It may be noted that the junior college teachers' unions started a boycott of answer books evaluation on the first day of HSC examinations which began on February 21. The assessment work which was pending for eight days will get impetus after calling off the agitation.

District president of the Junior College Teachers Association (JUNCTA) Ravindra Patil said that there was a 100 per cent boycott on the evaluation works.

“The Government assured of taking positive decisions on our demands. So, the assessment of answer books will be done regular basis and on time taking into students' interest,” he added.

Their demands included the implementation of old pensions for non-aided, partially aided and part-time teachers after forming a committee led by the deputy chief minister,

assured career progression scheme implementation, filling vacant posts of teachers and granting approval to Information Technology subject teachers, and providing account details of DCPS and NPS pension schemes.

Union leader meets minister

State president of Junior College Teachers Federation Dr Sanjay Shinde Shinde who held talks with the minister said that the decision about other demands would be taken after the budgetary session. Mukund Aandlakar, Santosh Fajge, Avinash Talekar, Vilas Jadhav and Avinash Borde were present.