Juvenile killer awarded life term in sensational murder of Dr Rajan Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Head of the English Department at Maulana Azad College, Dr. Rajan Haribhau Shinde (45), was brutally murdered in his own home on October 11, 2021. His throat, ears, nerves of both hands were slashed, and his head was smashed. Finally, four years and one month after the incident, the juvenile in conflict with the law (JCL) accused of the murder has been convicted. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000. Judge N S Momin ordered his transfer from the juvenile correctional home to Harsul Jail.

The brutal murder of Dr. Shinde, who was active in both the education and social sectors, had caused a stir across the state. On October 10, Shinde had returned home at 11.30 pm. His blood-soaked body was found in the hall where he was sleeping in the early hours of the morning. The mystery of the murder persisted for a total of nine days after the incident. Under the guidance of the then commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, the then senior police inspector (crime branch), Avinash Aghav, conducted a thorough investigation and apprehended a juvenile in conflict with the law on October 18. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder. Police proved that the murder was premeditated and ruthless.

Basis of JJ Act, approval to treat minor offender as adult

The juvenile in conflict with the law, aged 17 years and 8 months, was a law student. The investigating officers, invoking Rule 10 (5) of the JJ Act, submitted a report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on November 16, 2021, requesting that the juvenile be treated as an adult since the crime was serious and heinous.

Subsequently, the chargesheet was filed within 60 days on December 16, 2021. The chairman of the JJB submitted a preliminary assessment report and forwarded it to the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), who then granted approval on January 7, 2022, to treat the minor as an adult and try the case in the sessions court.

Found guilty after 4 years, 1 month, and 29 days

The court hearing for this murder case began in January 2022. A chargesheet of 43 volumes and 591 pages was filed. The testimony of 75 key witnesses was recorded. Subsequently, on December 10, 2025, district and additional sessions judge N S Momin announced the above verdict.

Attacked with a dumbbell, evidence recovered from 25 feet deep water

The killer murdered Rajan Shinde due to a personal dispute. Police substantiated with strong evidence that while he was asleep, the killer struck him on the head five times from behind with a heavy exercise dumbbell, slashed his throat with a knife, and attacked his forehead, ears, near the eyes, face, and neck with the dumbbell, also cutting the nerves of both the hands. The murderer had thrown the evidence into a nearby well. The police recovered this evidence from 25 feet deep water.