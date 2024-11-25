Kagzipura handmade paper: A timeless craft

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Even in today’s digital era, Kagzipura’s handmade paper industry preserves its 700-year-old legacy, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern marketing for eco-friendly and artistic pursuits.

The handmade paper industry has survived for decades, carving out a niche in the market with its eco-friendly appeal. Priced at around Rs 50 per sheet on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, handmade paper continues to attract consumers. However, the artisans behind this craft face significant challenges in sustaining their livelihood. The village of Kagzipura, nestled between the Ajanta and Ellora caves in Khuldabad and the majestic Daulatabad Fort holds a 700-year legacy of producing some of the finest handmade paper in the world. Yet, this rich tradition nearly disappeared when the Kagzipura paper mill became defunct in 2010. Many artisans left the trade, taking up other jobs as tailors or masons. The revival began in 2019 when INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) stepped in to restore this historic craft. Today, with INTACH's support, artisans are back at work, producing around 10,000 sheets of handmade paper each month. While some of these sheets are exported, others find their way to e-commerce platforms, expanding their reach to modern consumers. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a prominent tourist destination, sees the Kagzipura handmade paper industry as more than just a business it's a heritage asset. The entirely manual process behind this craft reflects its authenticity and commitment to sustainability, making it a symbol of cultural pride and eco-friendly innovation.

Make handmade paper at home

Create eco-friendly paper easily at home. Use recycled paper, a blender, mould and deckle, dried flowers, a sponge, cloths, water, and a flat drying surface. Blend, shape, and decorate to craft unique sheets. This simple, sustainable process is perfect for adding a creative touch to your projects.

Heritage meets sustainability

“The handmade paper industry is a gem of our heritage, rooted in Kagzipura’s 700-year-old tradition. It’s not just about market share it’s about preserving livelihoods and promoting sustainable practices. Using locally sourced materials and a chemical-free process, it stands as a carbon-neutral marvel. With proper government support and tourism promotion, this craft can attract visitors, boost our local economy, and create jobs for villagers, securing a brighter future for all.”--------------(Mukund Bhogle industrialist an INTACH's )

Timeless handmade paper

"This niche segment has always had a loyal audience. I believe the consumers of this segment haven’t diminished over time because, no matter how modern we become, certain groups still value and use handmade paper. Even in today's digital era, some people consistently rely on this niche segment, preserving its relevance and significance."----------( M.K. Goyal Secretary General of IPPTA)