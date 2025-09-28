Kalasagar Rass Dandiya 2025 to host three-day festival for members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kalasagar is all set to host a three-day Rass Dandiya festival exclusively for its members on 29th, 30th September, and 1st October at a fully covered venue of over 1 lakh sq. ft., located at Agrawal Properties, Gut No. 24/26, Fatehpur, ahead of Cambridge School, Jalna Road. The event, organized in collaboration with Shri Balaji Industrial Park and co-sponsored by RD India and Nyrah Jewel, aims to provide a large-scale, organized space for the festival.

According to President Vijay Agarwal, the Dandiya celebration has been extended to three days this year. To avoid disruptions from recent rains, the venue has been fully covered.

The festival will also include a range of lucky draw prizes, including EV bikes, ACs, coolers, washing machines, LED TVs, dishwashers, 1 kg silver, gold coins, and iPhones.

Secretary Ravi Rajpal requested members to carry their RFID membership cards, noting that entry without them would not be permitted. He also advised carpooling or using a vehicle with a driver and recommended wearing sports shoes for smooth participation.

The organizing team, comprising Founder Ashoo Darda, President Vijay Agarwal, Secretary Ravi Rajpal, Treasurer Vijay Goyal, and Project Coordinators Dr. Vishal Ladniya, Bhavesh Saraf, Nilesh Tayal, Nilesh Deshpande, Nikita Agarwal, Ashutosh Agarwal, Antim Airen, and Parth Agarwal, is overseeing preparations to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.