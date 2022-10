Kalpana gets Ph D in Marathi

Aurangabad, July 18:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Kalpana Venkatrao Kale in Marathi.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Anterjatiya Vivah Kelelya Striyanchya Atmacharitra Lekhanacha Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Ramesh Jadhav, research guide from Marathi Department of Bamu.