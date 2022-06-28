Kalyan Jewellers launches new showroom in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, June 28:

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest jewellery companies, today launched its brand new showroom in Aurangabad. The new and luxurious showroom is located at Sagar Trade Center, opposite Akashvani, Jalna road, Aurangabad. This is the 12th showroom in Maharashtra, which was inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers chairman and managing director, TS Kalyanaraman along with executive directors Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Ramesh Kalyanaraman.

Giving information about this showroom, Ramesh Kalyanaraman said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first showroom in Aurangabad. We see tremendous growth potential in this market, considering the exponential level at which the city is growing. We aim to offer a best-in-class buying experience, while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a safe, hygienic and personalized shopping environment.” As part of a bumper offer, the brand will be giving away half gram of gold for every 10 grams of gold jewellery purchased at any Kalyan Jewellers showroom in India. Customers can register instant savings on their jewellery purchases by further availing 15 per cent off on making charges for jewellery purchases below 10 grams on select jewellery. The offer is valid till June 30.