Rela Hospital conducts Asia's first Consensus Conference on Management of Patients who receive Small Liver Graft

For the first time Rela Hospital, a Multi-Specialty Quaternary Care Hospital, Chennai hosted the three-day Conference on Prediction and Management of Small for Size Syndrome in Living Donor Liver Transplantation (LDLT) and the 13th Edition of Master Class in Liver Disease (MCLD) in Chennai from January 27 to 29th 2023 at ITC Grand Chola, in Chennai. The conference was jointly organized by the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS), the International Living Donor Liver Transplantation Study Group (iLDLT), and The Liver Transplant Society of India (LTSI). Conference was graced by the presence of Prof Mohamed Rela, President, International Liver Transplantation Society and Chairman, Rela Hospital, Prof. Hiroto Egawa, President ILDLT Japan, Prof. Jan Lerut, Belgium, Prof. Jean Emond, USA Past President ILTS, Prof. Giuliano Testa, USA, Prof. Nigel Heaton, UK, Prof. Yaman Tokat, Turkey Council member-ILTS and Prof. Pierre Clavien, Switzerland The event focused on the newest research on the prediction and management of Small for Size Syndrome in LDLT and the proceedings will be used to generate practice guidelines manuscript for publication in Transplantation Journal. The session on "Debates in Liver Transplantation" was also organized at the MCLD 2023 conference. The multi-disciplinary sessions had a series of lectures and debates on a wide range of subjects in the current practice of liver transplantation. A workshop on robotic donor hepatectomy was held on 29th January, wherein two robotic living donor operations were demonstrated to the participants. For the Hepatologists. Anesthetists, Critical Care Clinicians, and Pediatric Hepatologists there were parallel break-out sessions and workshops. The faculty for the meeting included a galaxy of world-renowned experts from India and abroad. Professor Mohammed Rela, President, the International Liver Transplant Society and Chairman, Rela hospital, said - "It is an honor to be hosting the ILTS consensus meet in India this year. This is the first time such a gathering is happening in India. This groundbreaking event has brought together the liver transplant society heads from across the world along with more than 150 leading surgeons, hepatologists, Liver Anesthesia team, and researchers in the field of liver transplantation from across Asia and around the world sharing the latest advancements, research, and best practices in the field." He added - "This is a significant milestone for the medical community in Asia, as liver transplantation is a complex and life-saving procedure that requires specialized knowledge and expertise. By bringing together the best minds in the field, we hope to not only improve the care and outcomes for liver transplant patients but also to raise awareness and promote education on the topic."

