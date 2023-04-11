Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital performs first liver transplant in M'wada

-24-year-old patient diagnosed with chronic liver disease gets new lease of life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a historic achievement, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital has successfully performed its first liver transplant surgery in Marathwada. The hospital has recently been authorized to perform heart and liver transplants. The liver transplant programme is being run in collaboration with Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai.

The hospital was able to perform the liver transplant surgery after a cadaveric organ donation occurred at the MGM Hospital. Three organs, including two kidneys and one liver, were donated, and all were allocated to patients on the waitlisted patients at Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital. The organs were transported overnight to the hospital via the Green Corridor, which was provided by the city police. Three transplants were carried out simultaneously by three different teams of doctors.

The liver transplant recipient was a 24-year-old woman who was initially seeking fertility treatment but was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The surgery lasted for eight hours, and the patient was subsequently shifted to the liver transplant ICU for twelve days. Remarkably, the patient was able to walk on the third day post-surgery and was discharged on March 31. The hospital has been conducting regular liver failure OPDs for adult and pediatric patients.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors from Max Nanavati Hospital, including Dr Anurag Shrimal, Dr Ankush Golhar, Dr Aditya Prabhudesai, and Dr Anil Singh, and a team of doctors from Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, including Dr Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Dr Milind Vaishnav, Dr Balalji Asegaonkar, Dr Vinod Gosavi, Dr Thomas George, Dr Rajesh Saoji, and Dr Shivaji Taur. Hospital trustee and chairman, management committee, CP Tripathi, senior surgeon Dr AM Dhamdhere and other doctors were also present during the surgery.