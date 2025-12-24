Kannad school teacher found dead at home

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A school teacher residing in Shriram Colony of Kannad town was found dead at her home. The incident came to light on Wednesday (December 24) at around 10.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Jagannath Tayade-Shelar (47). Before her death, she had transferred ₹75,000 to the bank account of her son, who is studying in Pune.

The deceased and her husband Rajesh Shelar were both working at a zilla parishad school in Mehgaon. On Wednesday morning, when no one else was at home, the incident occurred. Prior to this, she had sent ₹75,000 to her son’s account. When the son received an unexpected message about the money being credited, he became concerned and immediately contacted his father, asking him to check on his mother.

When Rajesh Shelar reached home, the door was locked from inside. With the help of relatives and neighbours, the door was opened, and Vaishali was found unconscious. She was immediately taken to the Kannad Rural Hospital, where medical officer Dr. Manisha Gite examined her and declared her dead.

After receiving information about the incident, assistant sub-inspector Naser Pathan, police constable Satish Narode, and Namdev Gadekar conducted the panchnama. The reason behind Vaishali’s death is not yet clear, and further investigation is being carried out by ASI Pathan of the Kannad City Police Station. She is survived by her husband, son, daughter and an extended family.