Kannadkars stage agitation in Salim Ali Lake

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fed up with the tehsil supply officer at Kannad, the agitators including two women staged agitation by standing in Salim Ali Lake (near Delhi Gate) to attract the attention of the revenue officials towards the demand, on Tuesday, between 1 pm and 1.30 pm.

Taking cognizance of the agitation, the administration concerned swung into action and gave assurance of taking necessary action and ended the agitation. The drama of discussion between agitators and the officials was witnessed by several citizens in the afternoon.

Makaranpur Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha’s Manisha Dandekar, Sheela Nagare, Uday Gaoli, Usman Shah, Sadiq Syed and Yuvaraj Bagul staged the demonstration. They threatened of taking ‘Jal Samadhi’ in the lake water.

Acting upon the information, the local police reached the spot. The agitators were shouting slogans by standing in the knee-deep water of the lake. The officers and police requested them to come out of the water to avoid happening of an untoward incident as there are snakes in the water and the silt is very thick.

Instead of responding positively, the agitators started inching deep inside the lake.

According to agitators, the fair price shops are not sanctioned in Kannad tehsil. As a result, the beneficiaries are unable to get food grains and other facilities. They made several complaints to the district supply officer Varsharani Bhosle, but no action was taken against the Kannad supply officer. Hence they demanded an inquiry against him and urge him to transfer immediately as well.

In the meantime, the resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan and DSO Varsharani Bhosale reached the lake. During the discussion, the officers assured of taking action against the Kannad officer. Hence after assurance, the agitation was withdrawn. Meanwhile, the City Chowk police station has registered an offence against the agitators.