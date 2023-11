Karnataka Rajyotsav celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karnataka Sangha, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) celebrated the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day at Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Academy, Aurangpura, recently. Chief guest and housing minister Atul Save lauded Karnataka Sangha, an association of all native Karnataka citizens. He said, “There is an affinity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Celebrating such programmes creates good environment. I admire the Kannada language although it is tough to learn. It is appreciable that you people have learned and can speak Marathi.”

Karnataka Sangha paid tribute to Captain M V Pranjal who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The highlight of the Rajyotsav programme was Comedy Show by Ravi Bhajantri and Ajay Sarapure a renowned comedian from Karnataka. Prahlad Kulkarni, Ratnakar Nagarkar, Shashikant Marpallikar and Shiva Ugalat presented Kannada songs. Khushi S H and Banashankari Hiremath performed Bharat Natyam. Sandhya Adsule and team presented cultural programmes.

Principal Dr Y V Raghuveer, Dr Asha Sakolkar, Maruti Phulari, Sudhakar Chamle, Vijay Bukka, Shashikant Adsule, Gourishankar Habbu, Adv Ravi Adgaonkar, Arun Gudge, Somshekhar Patil, members and their families were present.

Sangha office-bearers S L Ramlingappa President, Subhash Amane vice-president, Siddhaveeraih Swami secretary, Vimla Habbu, Prashant Hiremath, Sairam Mangalgi, Prahalad Kulkarni, and others worked for the success.