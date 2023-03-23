Karnataka Sangha felicitates women achievers

-Programme organised to celebrate International Women's Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karnataka Sangha of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm by felicitating women who have made significant contributions in various fields across the city.

Dr Anjali Karad, who chaired the programme, emphasized the importance of keeping children away from mobile phones and television and spending quality time with them. She also stressed the need for women to be self-sufficient and not depend on others.

During the event, several women working in various fields, including Adv Asha Katke, Kavita Navande, Sudha Valandikar, Varsha Mishra, Dr Ruchita Baheti, Namita Nilange, Prutha Veer, Tanuja Adgaonkar, Rani Jadhav, Sangeeta Aarvat, and Surekha Patil, were felicitated by Dr Asha Sakolkar. The audience was also entertained by the soulful singing of Prahlad Kulkarni who sang Ganesh Vandana, Hindi and Kannad devotional songs.

The celebration was attended by many women from across the city, and the programme's success was credited to the efforts of various office bearers of Karnataka Sangh, including Subhash G Amane (Vice-President), Siddaveeraiah Swami, (Secretary), Vimla Habbu (Joint Secretary), Sunita Bukka, Sandhya Adsule, Amruta Swami, Savita Swami, Sangeeta Patil, KM Gouri, Gouri Desai, Veda Aili, Mahadev Lali, Shridev Aili, Sairam Mangalgi, Anita Manglagi, Pushpalata Kulkarni and others.