Kaushalyabai Naval passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kaushalyabai Raghunath Naval died of old age on Tuesday. She 95 and leaves behind four sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Kaushalyabai was the mother of Vijay, Manohar, Ishwarlal and Govind Naval. Her funeral process will be taken out from her residence at 9 am on July 5. The last rites will be performed on her at N-6 Cidco crematorium.