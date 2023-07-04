Kaushalyabai Naval passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2023 07:40 PM 2023-07-04T19:40:01+5:30 2023-07-04T19:40:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kaushalyabai Raghunath Naval died of old age on Tuesday. She 95 and leaves behind four sons, daughters-in-law ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kaushalyabai Raghunath Naval died of old age on Tuesday. She 95 and leaves behind four sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Kaushalyabai was the mother of Vijay, Manohar, Ishwarlal and Govind Naval. Her funeral process will be taken out from her residence at 9 am on July 5. The last rites will be performed on her at N-6 Cidco crematorium.Open in app