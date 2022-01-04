Kendrekar furious over missing tool kit

Reviews facility at GMCH

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar took the GMCH administration to task after finding the tool box required to repair the oxygen tank missing. Kendrekar and district collector paid a visit to inspect the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday to review the facilities amidst threat of the third wave.

Kendrekar and Chavan also inspected the super-specialty ward and gave instructions. While inspecting the oxygen tank, Kendrekar asked for the tool kit required to repair the oxygen tank in case of emergency. But instead of bringing the toolkit, the employees brought spanners. Furious over the issue, Kendrekar took the officials to task. He instructed them to keep the tool kit near the tank and also remove the electric cables passing from above the tank on priority. Acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Suresh Harbade and Dr Vikas Rathod were present.

Good work of GMCH administration

The capacity of the liquid oxygen tank in GMCH is 71,000 liters. The capacity will be increased by 40,000 liters. Adequate funds will be allotted to the hospital. Instructions have been given to rectify the errors on priority. Beds will be increased according to the number of patients. The GMCH administration is doing good work, said Kendrekar.