Khaire avoids meeting Bhumre; incident triggers speculations

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The speculations are rife in the political circle and the city after the former MP Chandrakant Khaire left the divisional commissionerate office campus without meeting the chief guest and EGs minister Sandipan Bhumre, who hoisted the national flag at the main function, on Monday morning.

Bhumre after hoisting the flag headed to meet the guests present on the occasion. Khaire was also present among the guests, he leave the place before Bhumre reaches him.

When inquired the EGS minister told to question (Khaire) for not meeting him. He, however, tried to seize the conversation saying, he would be having some work or may have to go somewhere. Meanwhile, Khaire also avoided speaking on the issue.

Hoisted flag due to CM

Bhumre said,” I am satisfied with the given responsibility and portfolio. I have handled the same portfolio for two and a half years. During my tenure, I took several decisions to protect the interest of farmers. I am not disappointed with the allotment of the portfolio. It is least important for me.” Today, after many years, a local representative got an opportunity to hoist the national flag in the city due to chief minister Eknath Shinde, he said.