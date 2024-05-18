Khaire focuses on meeting people; planning to-do tasks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency was held on May 13. Hence in the post-election period, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Chandrakant Khaire seems to have relaxed. Nowadays, he has started interacting with visitors and is also making plans. He is also spending valuable time with his family members.

Khaire was in Mumbai to attend a public gathering organised for the campaigning of INDIA Front’s candidate on Friday. After winding up the meeting, he visited Shani Shingnapur late in the night and also performed ‘aarti’ in the temple. Later on, he returned to the city. After resting for a few hours, in the afternoon, he met a few people. While speaking to the newspaper Khaire said, “The election process has ended, but the meeting with visitors is underway. There are many issues and problems faced by farmers. Hence the planning is made so as to resolve them. The planning is also being made on what I had to do after going to Delhi. Meanwhile, there is a birthday of my granddaughter on May 25. All the family members will come together. Hence I am sparing some time for the birthday planning as well.”