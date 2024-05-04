Khaire vows to raise workers rights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire, Uddhav Sena leader and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights of workers in key industrial areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Addressing a representative meeting of the trade unions on Saturday, Khaire emphasized the vital role of trade unions in fostering coordination between organizations and workers.

Notably, 12 organizations pledged their support for MVA in a gathering facilitated by Bharatiya Kamgar Sena. Bajaj Auto unit chairman Vilas Jadhav also spoke on the occasion. Prabhakar Mate Patil, Ashok Patwardhan, Rishikesh Khaire and others were present.

In a separate development, Khaire visited the site of a tragic gas explosion in Roshan Gate, Kiradpura, where a toddler lost his life and six others sustained injuries. Former mayor Tryambak Tupe and others were present. Additionally, a corner meeting was held at N-7 Cidco, Ayodhyanagar. Former mayor Renukadas Vaidya and Abhishek Deshmukh were present.